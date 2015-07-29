Albion sign Hull defender Chester

West Brom have completed the signing of defender James Chester from Hull City for an undisclosed fee.

The Wales international passed a medical and agreed terms on a four-year deal with Albion on Tuesday to secure a return to the Premier League.

Former Manchester United centre-back Chester has reportedly commanded a fee of £8million and Albion head coach Tony Pulis believes the 26-year-old will prove to be a shrewd acquisition.

"James did very well for Hull City. I've had a good chat with him and he's the type of player I like," Pulis told the club's official website.



"He's young, a strong character, a good defender, he has good feet and he has the Manchester United stamp all over him, just like [Stoke City's] Ryan Shawcross and Darren Fletcher. They're wonderful lads and I'm told James is as well.



"From the people I spoke to, like Steve Bruce [the Hull manager] and people in the Welsh party...they speak very highly of him.



"Steve especially gave him a great mention and there is no better accolade than Steve Bruce giving a defender a good drum roll.



"James is a good player who can play anywhere along the back line and I'm confident he will get better with age."

Chester joined Hull from United in January 2011 and went on to make 171 appearances for the club, who are now facing up to life back in the Championship after being relegated last season.