Alcaraz sacked as Levante coach
With Levante bottom of La Liga after just one win in nine games, coach Lucas Alcaraz has been sacked.
Levante have sacked coach Lucas Alcaraz after yet another La Liga loss on Sunday.
A 4-0 defeat at home to Real Sociedad left Levante bottom of the table after collecting just six points from their opening nine games.
A board meeting hours after the game led to Alcaraz, who was appointed in October last year, being sacked.
The 49-year-old, who has struggled to hold down a long-term position, also saw his backroom staff depart with him.
Levante have conceded 19 goals in their nine league games this season to be sitting two points from safety.
A Carlos Vela brace consigned them to their latest loss as Sociedad scored four times, including twice late on, at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.