Alcaraz sacked as Levante coach

Levante have sacked coach Lucas Alcaraz after yet another La Liga loss on Sunday.

A 4-0 defeat at home to Real Sociedad left Levante bottom of the table after collecting just six points from their opening nine games.

A board meeting hours after the game led to Alcaraz, who was appointed in October last year, being sacked.

The 49-year-old, who has struggled to hold down a long-term position, also saw his backroom staff depart with him.

Levante have conceded 19 goals in their nine league games this season to be sitting two points from safety.

A Carlos Vela brace consigned them to their latest loss as Sociedad scored four times, including twice late on, at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia.