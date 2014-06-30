Alderweireld looking to Hazard for inspiration

Belgium entered the FIFA World Cup in Brazil as many people's dark horses for success, and successfully came through Group H with a 100 per cent record after wins over Algeria, Russia and South Korea.

That has set up a second-round tie with the Group G runners-up in Salvador on Tuesday, with a place in the last eight against either Argentina or Switzerland at stake.

Hazard displayed superb form for Chelsea during the 2013-14 season, and has been backed by Alderweireld to shine as Belgium bid to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 1986.

''I don't think Eden feels the pressure," said Alderweireld.

"He always plays like this and enjoys his football and wants to be the best player.

"I think he will make the difference for us.

''He's very difficult (to defend against) because he has everything: skills, he's very fast, very clever, in one action he can change a game so that's one of his strong points."

Hazard himself, meanwhile, wants to give more to the team, and has warned that Jurgen Klinsmann's side will be no pushovers.

''I think its 50-50," he said. "I have done great things. I have been decisive for the group.

"But on a long term I can do better. I hope that will be the case and that we will see a better Eden.

''I think that people were expecting something from Portugal but also Germany, maybe Ghana rather than USA.

"But USA proved that they are a great team because they managed to get though the group stage.

"All credit to them. So it shows that we will have to be serious to win this game."