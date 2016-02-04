Alderweireld: No heroes at Tottenham

Toby Alderweireld claims there are "no heroes" at Tottenham, but believes that could be key to the club's chances of mounting a push for the Premier League title.

Tottenham sit third in the top flight, five points adrift of leaders Leicester City, and welcome Watford to White Hart Lane on Saturday.

But defender Alderweireld believes Spurs do not have one marquee player and says this season has been a true team effort.

"The most important thing is we have no heroes in this team," he is quoted as saying by The Mirror.

"We have a team with a lot of quality that wants to improve. Everybody works hard for each other.

"When one makes a mistake, the other one picks it up. We have a togetherness. We want to achieve something this season and I think you can see that on the pitch.

"There is confidence and self belief - not arrogance - that we can beat everybody. We know that if we don't put the effort in, we are a normal team."

Discussing head coach Mauricio Pochettino's focus on fitness, Alderweireld added: "He only puts in guys who work very hard. A lot of guys have left the club. If you do not follow the path, you don't belong in Tottenham.

"Physically, we are 100 per cent. We can run all game and that is the way we want to play. We have quality and young guys who are eager to make the difference."