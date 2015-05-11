Alderweireld perplexed by Southampton struggles

Toby Alderweireld is at a loss to explain Southampton's recent run of poor form, which could cost them a top-six finish in the Premier League.

A return of one point from the last four matches has seen Ronald Koeman's side fall from fifth to seventh and, with only two games remaining, they are in danger of missing out on European football.

Saturday's 2-0 defeat at the hands of a resurgent Leicester City followed reversals against Sunderland and Stoke City - which sandwiched a 2-2 draw versus sixth-placed Tottenham - leaving Alderweireld frustrated.

"Sometimes when you're in the moment you can't explain why," the Belgium international told the Southampton Echo.

"Everybody's working very hard, but I think we are not creating enough chances to win.

"I think the goalkeeper is not having to take too much balls, but every chance is a goal, so that's unlucky, but we have to work very hard to end the season very well.

"We are just one point behind Tottenham, so it's going to be difficult, but we have a chance."

Southampton host Aston Villa this weekend, before travelling to Manchester City on the final day of the campaign.