Alderweireld wants Atletico exit, says father

Alderweireld won the La Liga title in his debut season with the club, though he only started 12 games following his arrival from Dutch champions Ajax.

With the 25-year-old Belgium international centre-back expected to play second-fiddle to Diego Godin and Joao Miranda again in 2014-15, Viv told Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad that his son is seeking a short-term move away from Atletico amid interest from the Premier League.

"We have since last year been in several discussions about moving and Atletico understand that we do not think it makes sense to let Toby another year on the bench," Viv said.

"He wants to play. If there is a solution, Atletico will not stop Toby.

"A loan move would be the best option, so we can revisit the situation next year."