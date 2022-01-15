Aleksandar Mitrovic hat-trick has Marco Silva hailing finishing masterclass

Marco Silva hailed Aleksandar Mitrovic’s hat-trick in Fulham’s 6-2 victory over Bristol City as a classic example of the in-form Serb’s finishing skills.

Mitrovic completed his third treble of the season before half-time with two powerful headers and an outstanding left-foot finish to take his season tally to 27 league goals.

Neskens Kebano scored twice and Fabio Carvalho was also on target as Fulham followed up the 7-0 midweek win at Reading with another three points to move to the top of the Championship table.

Afterwards Silva saluted Mitrovic for his latest goalscoring masterclass.

“The way he scored some goals this afternoon was Mitrovic, nothing more to say,” said the Fulham boss.

“The way he scored the two headers and, after that, great finishing for the hat-trick was very, very good – his skills, his quality there, what he’s capable to do in the box.”

Silva was also happy with Mitrovic’s supporting cast.

“Some of the other goals were very good as well,” he said. “Our frontline is is doing really really well.”

Fulham have now scored 64 league goals in 25 games but Silva insists it is unrealistic to expect his side to maintain their current scoring streak.

“My players know they will not score always six or seven goals. If someone expects this type of score it will be a big mistake. Of course no one inside this football club is thinking this way.

“Of course if you ask me if I’m happy with the score, it is the way you like to do it. But if in the next game we win 1-0 I will be happy.”

Antoine Semenyo put City ahead after seven minutes and then restored the visitors’ lead in the 29th minute after Mitrovic had equalised.

But Kebano, Carvalho, and two more from Mitrovic, gave Fulham a three-goal half-time lead before Kebano made it six in the 58th minute.

City boss Nigel Pearson said: “We were bullied at times and it was quite evident there was a difference in quality.

“We conceded four goals from set plays without really laying a glove on them.

“We surrendered too easily and at times we forced the play when it wasn’t on and didn’t force it when we could have done.

“Mitrovic is an excellent player and it would not be fair to not recognise his qualities. But we needed to be more physical with him.”

Pearson admits Fulham’s goalscoring exploits give them an edge over rivals in the race for promotion back to the Premier League.

“I would expect Fulham to make automatic promotion.

“There are no guarantees but, with the firepower they have, that will weigh heavily in their favour.”

Pearson was encouraged by Semenyo’s double, adding: “Antoine needs to add more goals from open play and his two goals today were excellent.”