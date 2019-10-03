Alessio buoyed by Findlay call-up

Kilmarnock manager Angelo Alessio aims to get more players in the Scotland squad after Stuart Findlay’s call-up.

The uncapped centre-back, who was called up in March but did not play, has been brought back into the squad following an injury to Liam Cooper.

“He deserves this,” Alessio said. “He works hard, he is a good guy and a good player for the team and for me.”

There have been a spate of Killie players getting Scotland recognition over the past 18 months, even before Steve Clarke left Rugby Park to take over from Alex McLeish.

Stephen O’Donnell, Eamonn Brophy and Greg Taylor, who is now at Celtic, have all won caps while at Kilmarnock, while goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald was called up last year.

Alessio said: “It’s very important because we have good players and for this reason they stay in the national team.

“We have to work and grow other players and get others in the national team.”