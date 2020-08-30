Alex Dyer tactical tweak pays off for Kilmarnock

Alex Dyer’s decision to change to a two-man strike force paid off in Kilmarnock’s 4-0 win over Dundee United on Saturday.

The Killie boss took action after failing to win any of the first five Premiership matches and he paired Nicke Kabamba with Eamonn Brophy for the visit of the newly-promoted Taysiders.

Kabamba scored a delightful double, one either side of Brophy’s strike on the stroke of half-time, with substitute Rory McKenzie’s wonderful chip with three minutes remaining sealing the win and the first three points of the campaign.

Dyer told Kilmarnock TV: “It was the first time we played two up front this season.

“We wanted to go for it, I wanted to start on the front foot, wanted everyone to have bags of energy and cause them problems and we did that from the start to the finish.

“I thought about two up front from the start of the week.

“I know Brophy is better in a two. He is a different type of player to Nicke but I know together they are a handful.

“We weathered a bit of a storm in the second half when they came at us a little bit but overall we were good, we knew we would get them on the break and we got four good goals.

“Everyone knew the importance of the win without me telling them and rubbing it in, to kick start our season.

“Hopefully now we can look forward to tough games but games where we can get some points.”

United boss Micky Mellon told DUTV: “Of course we are disappointed.

“It is my job now to look over the performance and see how we move ahead from here.

“We are obviously disappointed to lose a goal from a throw in, we are usually very good at that, and allowing a cross to come in the box.

“It is maybe a bit of naivety and not taking care of the details that we found ourselves going in at half-time 2-0 down and making it very difficult for ourselves.”