Manchester United have held talks for Antoine Semenyo, with release clause revealed and transfer 'a matter of time': report

Manchester United have held talks over signing Antoine Semenyo of Bournemouth – now details are emerging about the winger's release clause.

Semenyo has started the season in phenomenal form for the Cherries, who find themselves fourth in their table with their talismanic Ghanaian having scored six goals in eight games so far – a far cry from Manchester United, who have struggled at the start of the season.

Ruben Amorim has already met with the Bournemouth star, however, as United are now learning of the release clause it will take the sign him.

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has already met Antoine Semenyo over a move to Old Trafford

Ruben Amorim has already met with Semenyo (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking to the Mirror, Semenyo's personal skills coach, Saul Isaksson-Hurst, has revealed that his client was unlucky not to leave Dorset over the summer, but that an imminent move is inevitable for the 25-year-old.

“He’s a Champions League player and was unlucky not to get a move in the summer, but it’s a matter of time before he goes to a big club,” Isaksson-Hurst claimed, confirming, “There was interest: he’s one of the most electric players in the Premier League at the moment.”

Antoine Semenyo has been phenomenal over the last 18 months (Image credit: Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)

talkSPORT have now reported that Bournemouth have inserted an unspecified release clause in the new contract that Semenyo signed over the summer, confirming that United held talks over signing the star.

FourFourTwo understands that the clause could be around £70 million.

A report from Manchester Evening News has added that Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim met with the Cherries wide-man – ranked at no.10 in FourFourTwo's list of the best left wingers in the world right now – to assess his character over a move.

United opted to sign Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo instead, but with Semenyo able to play on either flank, he may still be an option in the future for United.

Manchester United signed Bryan Mbeumo instead of Antoine Semenyo (Image credit: Getty Images)

With Joshua Zirkzee likely to leave in the next couple of transfer windows and Bruno Fernandes' long-term future uncertain, there may yet be scope for another attacker to move to Old Trafford and compete for a place in the frontline.

Semenyo is worth €40m, according to Transfermarkt. Bournemouth are back in Premier League action this weekend as they travel to Crystal Palace away.