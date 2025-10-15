Manchester United have held talks for Antoine Semenyo, with release clause revealed and transfer 'a matter of time': report
Manchester United have been targeting Antoine Semenyo, with the Bournemouth star's move 'a matter of time'
Manchester United have held talks over signing Antoine Semenyo of Bournemouth – now details are emerging about the winger's release clause.
Semenyo has started the season in phenomenal form for the Cherries, who find themselves fourth in their table with their talismanic Ghanaian having scored six goals in eight games so far – a far cry from Manchester United, who have struggled at the start of the season.
Ruben Amorim has already met with the Bournemouth star, however, as United are now learning of the release clause it will take the sign him.
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has already met Antoine Semenyo over a move to Old Trafford
Speaking to the Mirror, Semenyo's personal skills coach, Saul Isaksson-Hurst, has revealed that his client was unlucky not to leave Dorset over the summer, but that an imminent move is inevitable for the 25-year-old.
“He’s a Champions League player and was unlucky not to get a move in the summer, but it’s a matter of time before he goes to a big club,” Isaksson-Hurst claimed, confirming, “There was interest: he’s one of the most electric players in the Premier League at the moment.”
talkSPORT have now reported that Bournemouth have inserted an unspecified release clause in the new contract that Semenyo signed over the summer, confirming that United held talks over signing the star.
FourFourTwo understands that the clause could be around £70 million.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
A report from Manchester Evening News has added that Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim met with the Cherries wide-man – ranked at no.10 in FourFourTwo's list of the best left wingers in the world right now – to assess his character over a move.
United opted to sign Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo instead, but with Semenyo able to play on either flank, he may still be an option in the future for United.
With Joshua Zirkzee likely to leave in the next couple of transfer windows and Bruno Fernandes' long-term future uncertain, there may yet be scope for another attacker to move to Old Trafford and compete for a place in the frontline.
Semenyo is worth €40m, according to Transfermarkt. Bournemouth are back in Premier League action this weekend as they travel to Crystal Palace away.
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.
