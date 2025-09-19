‘The only 343 that works in Manchester’ Ruben Amorim dig delivered by bus to Manchester United’s stadium

The buses message was carried past Old Trafford following a string of difficult results for Ruben Amorim

A bus has passed Manchester United’s Old Trafford base, ridiculing head coach Ruben Amorim’s tactics.

The Red Devils boss is known for his 3-4-3 formation, which utilises wing-backs, as well as two attacking no.10s.

So far, however, it has not quite delivered the desired results.

Bus pokes fun at Ruben Amorim’s tactics at Manchester United

The bus version of the 343 worked perfectly, picking up passengers around Manchester (Image credit: Oranges & Lemons / Paddy Power)

Bookmakers Paddy Power are by now known for their eye-catching stunts, both in adverts and in person.

With Amorim under pressure, following losses to Grimsby Town and rivals Manchester City, he was a natural next target for their jibes.

Amorim is under fire after a string of poor results at the start of this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 343 bus in Manchester usually runs between Oldham and Hyde, but it recently took a detour through the city centre, and past Old Trafford, with a pointed message plastered across it.

“The only 343 that works in Manchester,” the bus read, having been specially wrapped by the pranksters at Paddy Power.

Amorim recently said United would have to remove him before he departed from his tactical system, insistent that he sees no other way to play the game.

Many Red Devils fans may be inclined to agree with the bus: his version of the 3-4-3 simply doesn’t work.

United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe flew into training on Thursday to meet with Amorim, a pre-planned conversation that was not thought to have implications for his future at the club (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, Amorim will hope that he can muster some results over the coming weeks, or he may be the butt of further jokes from the likes of Paddy Power.

It’s not the first time the bookie has taken a swipe at the Red Devils with a stunt like this, having taken an ‘emergency Sir Alex Ferguson’ wax work to Old Trafford in 2014 during David Moyes’ difficult reign.

However, if there is not a sharp improvement in Amorim’s performance, there simply may not be time for him to see another stunt like this.

Manchester United next face Chelsea when Premier League action returns this weekend.