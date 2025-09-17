Ex-Manchester United midfielder uses bizarre substitution tactic in first minute of cup match

Forest Green Rovers head coach Robbie Savage is unbeaten since taking charge at The New Lawn

The retired footballer-turned-radio pundit has tried his hand at management in recent years, initially taking the reins at phoenix club Macclesfield FC.

Savage won 42 of his 51 games in charge of the Silkmen, earning promotion to the National League North and a move of his own to join recently-relegated National League club Forest Green.

Since arriving at The New Lawn in July, Savage has won eight of his 11 games at the helm, including Rovers' National League Cup match against Wolverhampton Wanderers' Under-21 side on Tuesday night.

Robbie Savage makes FOUR subs during first minute of cup match

Forest Green Rovers head coach Robbie Savage on the touchline during pre-season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Savage's side are unbeaten in all competitions this term and are currently second in the National League table.

Keen to maintain the club's strong start to the season, Savage exploited a loophole in the rules of new National League Cup competition in midweek.

⏱️ 1' | Early switches for Rovers➡️ Bamba, Balagizi, Merrett, Bonnick⬅️ Knowles, McAllister, Kengni, Kanu💚 0-0 🐺 | #FGRWOLSeptember 16, 2025

The competition, which pits senior National League clubs against Category One academy sides of Premier League teams, requires the non-league outfits to field at least four players who also started their last league match.

In order to circumvent the competition's rules and effectively name a completely-changed, second string XI, Savage made four substitutions during the opening minute of Forest Green's 3-2 win over Wolves U21s.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Abraham Kanu, Tom Knowles, Neil Kengni Kuemo and Kyle McAllister were all replaced by Akai Bonnick, William Merrett, James Balagizi and Yahya Bamba without so much as a kick of the ball in a pre-planned quadruple substitution by the ex-Blackburn Rovers, Derby County and Manchester United man.

It is not known whether Savage will face repercussions from the Football Association for fielding a weakened team, due to technically abiding by the competition rules with his initial lineup selection.