Alex frustrated with Dybala winner

AC Milan defender Alex was left frustrated at his side's loss of focus as they suffered a 1-0 defeat to reigning Serie A champions Juventus on Saturday.

Sinisa Mihajlovic's side kept Juve at bay thanks to some solid defending and the excellent Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal, but Paulo Dybala's brilliant volley in the second half secured maximum points for the hosts.

And Alex believes Milan paid the price for failing to maintain their concentration throughout the 90 minutes.

"Juventus only had one chance and they took it. We will have to be more attentive in the future," he said.

"The objective is to always defend well and make life hard for our opponents on the counter-attack. We did well at the back tonight, but we were unable to score a goal.

"I am certain that we can get back on track right away. We lost at a tough ground today and we need to give a strong response in the next match."

Alex is confident Milan are building a strong defence this season but has urged his attacking team-mates to become more clinical.

"In the past five or six matches we have performed well in defence and conceded very few goals," the former Chelsea man said.

"This is important as a team is built from the back. We need to make improvements when we're in possession and be more dangerous in attack, however."

The 33-year-old reserved special praise for Donnarumma after another impressive showing from the teenage goalkeeper.

"Donnarumma is brilliant. He's only 16, but I think he's excellent.

"I hope he can keep this up. We have to put in an improved display versus Sampdoria and go for the win."