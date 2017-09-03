Alex Morgan confirms return to Orlando Pride

Orlando Pride have confirmed the return of USWNT star Alex Morgan from Lyon ahead of the 2018 NWSL campaign.

One of women's football's most recognisable stars, Morgan embarked on a loan stint in France at the start of the year and helped Lyon win their fourth Champions League.

The loan agreement had included a clause that extended Morgan's stay in France in the event of a continental triumph, but she has opted to return to the States.

Morgan said in a statement: "From a soccer perspective, I felt fulfilled in why I went to Lyon.

"I am so thankful for the opportunity to have played in Lyon and I will forever be grateful for this experience.

"But coming back here I knew the amazing club that supported me through the whole process.

"I agreed with Lyon to terminate my contract and continue with Orlando Pride moving forward."

Morgan scored 12 goals in 16 appearances for OL.

"I'm really happy here. This is my home." - September 3, 2017