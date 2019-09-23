Alex Neil ready to shake things up as Preston tackle Manchester City

Preston manager Alex Neil will make changes as he tries to halt a rampant Manchester City at Deepdale in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Forward Billy Bodin is doubtful after missing Saturday’s win at Birmingham with a calf problem while midfielder Ben Pearson may not be risked after cramp, having just recovered from illness.

Striker David Nugent, who came through 45 minutes in last week’s Lancashire Senior Cup victory over Chorley, may return to the squad.

Forward Louis Moult (knee) is out for the season while club captain Tom Clarke (knee) will not feature until after the international break.

City could give an opportunity to 18-year-old centre-back Eric Garcia as they begin their defence of the trophy.

The Spain Under-21 international, a second-half substitute against Watford on Saturday, could get a further run-out in the continued absence of John Stones (thigh) and Aymeric Laporte (knee), with Fernandinho likely to be rested.

Another young defender, 17-year-old Taylor Harwood-Bellis, could also make the squad.

Back-up goalkeeper Claudio Bravo and midfielder Phil Foden may also get some game time.