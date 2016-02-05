Alex Teixeira completes €50m Jiangsu Suning move

Alex Teixeira has completed his move from Shakhtar Donetsk to Jiangsu Suning for a transfer fee of €50million.

The Brazilian attacker previously appeared to be on his way to Liverpool, but the move eventually fell through as the Premier League side refused to meet Shakhtar's valuation of the player.

Jiangsu quickly moved in to lure the 26-year-old to China instead and the deal has now been completed.

"Shakhtar Donetsk and Jiangsu Suning have agreed on all the necessary formalities for the transfer of Alex Teixeira to the Chinese club," read a statement on Shakhtar's official website.

"The transfer fee for the Brazilian midfielder is €50million.

"Shakhtar thank Alex for the time spent with the team and wish him success at his new club."

Teixeira came through the ranks of the Vasco da Gama youth academy and joined Shakhtar in December 2009.

The versatile attacker developed into a key figure at the Ukrainian outfit, and he teams up with fellow Brazilian Ramires at Jiangsu, who arrived at the club from Chelsea in January.