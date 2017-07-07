Alexander-Arnold earns long-term Liverpool contract

Trent Alexander-Arnold has agreed a new long-term contract at Liverpool.

Alexander-Arnold made seven Premier League appearances for the club last season, the 18-year-old shining on his full Premier League debut against Manchester United in January.

Manager Jurgen Klopp is urging him to stay focused and believes the young defender - who has been at Liverpool since the age of six - has earned his extended deal, which is reportedly a five-year pact, as he challenges Nathaniel Clyne for the right-back berth.

"The credit for this is entirely with Trent," Klopp told Liverpool's website. "Yes, those of us around him have played a part as well - coaches, team-mates, academy and development staff. But Trent sets the tone for everything he does with his attitude and character.

"He commits to everything he does: he wants to learn, he wants to grow, he wants to develop and his focus is absolutely in the right place. He embraces being part of the first-team environment. He never shrinks or hides.

"Trent has continued to grow because he has shown a desire to continue to learn. Learn from his coaches, learn from his team-mates and learn from his experiences. There were bumps in the road last season - but how he responded was outstanding."

Signing a new deal with the club I love means everything to me! Thanks everyone who has helped me so far. The hard work is just starting #66 July 7, 2017

And Alexander-Arnold took Klopp's guidance on board as the teenager pledged to continue his improvement.

"It's exciting, a proud moment for me and my family," he said. "I'm excited for the good times ahead, hopefully.

"But I've said before, the hard work definitely doesn't stop now. It's only just beginning. Hopefully I'll have many more moments like last season in this season and the seasons to come.

"I can't take it for granted, the position and opportunity I've been given. Every day I'm trying to maximise the opportunity and do well."