Alexander-Arnold to test Xbox skills against Manchester City Esports player

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold will continue his club’s rivalry with Manchester City with an Xbox challenge on Friday evening.

The 21-year-old will tackle City’s professional Esports player Ryan Pessoa in a best-of-three contest.

The matches will be streamed live on Twitch with the first virtual game set to start at 7pm.

Fans have submitted questions for Pessoa to ask the England international during their online battle as the country remains in lockdown during the coronavirus outbreak.

Liverpool, who lead Pep Guardiola’s City by 25 points at the top of the Premier League, were on course to claim their first league title in 30 years before the Covid-19 pandemic brought British sport to a standstill.