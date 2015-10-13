Alexandre Pato will cost €25m - Corinthians executive

Corinthians have raised their asking price for Alexandre Pato to €25million following his impressive displays on loan at Sao Paulo.

The Brazilian giants repatriated the striker - who has scored 10 goals in 27 appearances for the national team - from AC Milan in 2013 for a fee of €15m.

However, Pato struggled to make a positive impact at Corinthians and was sent on loan to rivals Sao Paulo in 2014 until the end of the following year, subsequently delivering a string of positive performances.

Corinthians are currently in financial turmoil and had previously been looking for a fee in the region of €10m for the striker, but the club's the deputy director of football, Eduardo Ferreira, has now raised the price.

"At the moment there are only enquiries. But if a club comes in with an offer of €25m, we will let him go, otherwise he will return [in January]," he is quoted as saying by Globo Esporte.

The club are keen to cash in on Pato's recent upturn in form, with the higher valuation taking into account the fact that the player owns 40 per cent of his own economic rights.

In September, the striker revealed that Manchester United had tried to purchase him before the Premier League transfer deadline.