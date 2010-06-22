Algeria likely to field same XI

"We have two options," he told reporters. "The first one, which is the most plausible, is that the team which gave such a good performance against England will be used again.

"The second option is perhaps to make a change and it would be with the forwards. But we'll see," he said, noting that he could bring in Rafik Djebbour if he changes his lineup.

Saadane said his players would represent the whole of Africa and the Arab world and were ready to qualify for the second round at the World Cup finals for the first time.

"We have a great deal of responsibility, we represent the African continent, the hopes of the African continent and we also represent the Arab world," he said.

Algeria are bottom with one point but can clinch a place in the last 16 if they beat the U.S. by two clear goals and would also go through if they win and England do not beat Slovenia.

Captain Antar Yahia said they had got a huge confidence boost from their draw with England, one of the pre-tournament favourites, and said they had nothing to fear against the U.S.

"I think that following our game against England, we have a feeling of trust and of confidence," he said. "We are confident that we have played very important matches like this one (before) during the African Cup of Nations and others.

"So we are not going to feel further pressure. We have confidence that it is going to be a great game. We have the means to write Algerian history tomorrow."

Algeria lost their opening match 1-0 to Slovenia while looking particularly nervous but they improved markedly in their second game to earn a point after a poor England display.

While England looked dejected with the result, the north Africans were delighted with an improved performance. However, they have yet to score a goal at this World Cup and Saadane said he could consider making changes in attack if necessary.