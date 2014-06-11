Algeria squad 'like a family', says Soudani

Dinamo Zagreb man Soudani, 26, will lead Algeria's line in their Group H campaign against Russia, South Korea and Belgium in Brazil.

Soudani said coach Vahid Halilhodzic has the squad working hard, ahead of their tournament opener against Belgium in Belo Horizonte on Tuesday.

"Now we have started the workouts and serious things have already started to prepare for the three first-round matches," Soudani told the Algerian football federation's website.

"The atmosphere is excellent especially in the group after two camps in Algeria and Switzerland. We live like a family and that is where our strength to the world."

Soudani conceded the squad suffered from fatigue after their journey from North Africa to South America, but said it should not affect their performance.

"It is true that we felt a little tired on arrival but we begin to adapt to the climate and especially jet lag," he said.

"I think it is only a matter of time before we find our bearings in Brazil.

"At the moment, all the players feel good and are willing to give their all."

Soudani is wary of the 11th-ranked Belgians, who are widely considered a very good chance of progressing deep into the tournament, but was also keen to point out the prestige of getting to play at a World Cup.

"This is a childhood dream come true for me personally," he said.

"I think every footballer's dream to participate at least once at a World Cup, and then we saw it come true.

"It is true that we will have the difficult task during the first game against Belgium but we are ready and we will give 200 percent to be on top on the big day."