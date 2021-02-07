Alisson blunders hands Man City big win at Liverpool

Alisson was punished for his costly mistakes in the second half as Manchester City stretched their lead at the top of the Premier League table with a 4-1 win over Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Man City were handed the opportunity to break the deadlock in the 37th minute after Raheem Sterling was fouled inside the area by Fabinho but Ilkay Gundogan fired his spot kick over the crossbar.

Gundogan made amends for his early miss four minutes after the restart when he lashed home the rebound after Alisson parried Phil Foden's shot to make it 1-0.

Liverpool then equalised in the 63rd minutes as Mohamed Salah made no mistake from the penalty spot with a thumping finish after the Egyptian was fouled in the box by Ruben Dias.

Gundogan was then played in by Phil Foden to convert from close-range after a defensive mix-up in the 73 minutes before Sterling's diving header from a poor Alisson clearance made the score 3-1.

Foden rounded out the scoring in style with a sizzling strike to make it 4-1 as Pep Guardiola claimed his first win as a manager at Anfield.

Man City move five points clear of second-place Manchester United and with a match in hand, while Liverpool remain fourth on the table, 10 points behind City.