Manchester United vs Everton live streams: How to watch Premier League Summer Series friendly

Watch Manchester United vs Everton today as the two sides meet in the finale of the Premier League Summer Series in the USA, with all the details here on live streams.

Man United vs Everton key information • Date: Sunday, 3 August 2025 • Kick-off time: 5pm ET (local time) / 10pm BST • Venue: Mercedes Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, USA • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK) / Peacock (USA) • Watch from anywhere: Exclusive NordVPN mega-deal

Manchester United top the Summer Series league table and are poised to lift the trophy - they could even lose here and still do so. A draw or a win would seal it, while defeat would leave things in the hands of goal difference if there's a winner in the other game between Bournemouth and West Ham.

Everton, meanwhile, are playing for pride and a scrap of momentum after losing their opening two games amid a downbeat pre-season for the Toffees.

If you want to watch this one unfold, then read on as our handy guide brings you all the details on how to watch United vs Everton online and on TV, wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Man United vs Everton in the UK

In the UK, the Premier League Summer Series is on Sky Sports, and you can watch Man United vs Everton on Sky Sports Main Event from 10pm BST.

Watch Man United vs Everton in the US

Fans in the US can watch Man United vs Everton on Peacock, the NBC streaming platform that carries half of Premier League games each week during the regular season.

Peacock plans start from $7.99 a month.

Watch Man United vs Everton from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Man United vs Everton is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

