All Rhodes lead to Middlesbrough for Scotland striker
Middlesbrough have completed their protracted big-money purchase of Jordan Rhodes from Blackburn Rovers and taken Ritchie De Laet on loan.
Scotland international striker Jordan Rhodes has completed a move to Championship promotion-chasers Middlesbrough from Blackburn Rovers a day after the long-anticipated switch appeared to have collapsed.
Boro released a statement on Sunday saying they failed to agree terms with Rhodes following weekend talks, but confirmed the deal a little over 24 hours later.
The 25-year-old, who has scored 166 Football League goals across spells with Huddersfield Town and Blackburn, moves to the Riverside Stadium for an undisclosed fee – reported to be worth an initial £9million to Rovers, rising to a possible £13m.
Boro are second in the Championship, a point behind leaders Hull City, and Rhodes could make his debut against 18th-placed Blackburn on Saturday.
Aitor Karanka has also bolstered his squad with the acquisition of Leicester City defender Ritchie De Laet on loan until the end of the season.
