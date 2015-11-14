All weekend sporting events suspended in Paris

All sporting events due to be staged in Paris this weekend have been postponed following the horrific attacks in the French capital on Friday.

French officials report that 128 people were killed and a further 99 are in a critical condition after what appeared to be co-ordinated terror acts, including three fatalities outside the Stade de France.

A blast was heard during France's 2-0 friendly victory over Germany, with fans and players kept inside the stadium long after the game had finished.

A national state of emergency was declared and Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo announced the closure of public places, including sporting arenas.

Racing Metro 92's European Rugby Cup encounter with Glasgow Warriors will no longer take place on Saturday.

A statement on Top 14 club Racing's website said: "Following the tragic events of the last night, the game Racing 92 - Glasgow Warriors is postponed today.

"The new date of the game will be announced as soon as possible.

"Racing 92 expresses its sorrow and solidarity with the families of the victims."

The Coupe de France ties at Entente SSG, Versailles, Bretigny and Mantes are among the other fixtures and events to be called off.