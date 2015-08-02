Allam brands FA 'amateurs' as name-change row rumbles on

Hull City owner Assem Allam has labelled the Football Association "amateurs" over their second refusal to allow the Egyptian to change his club's name to Hull Tigers.

The saga over Hull's 111-year-old moniker has rumbled on since 2013, with Allam preferring 'Hull Tigers', which he claims will increase revenues at the club.

After having his first application rejected, Allam said he would sell the club and promised not to attempt another name change.

Having reneged on that vow, Allam was no more successful second time round, with a vote of over 70 per cent against his application, despite FA chairman Greg Dyke voting in favour.

"Greg Dyke is a very nice man, very experienced and very professional. He understood what I was trying to do," Allam told The Sun.

Allam has previously suggested that the name change would carry little benefit in the Championship – a division Hull will compete in this season after relegation on the final day of the Premier League campaign last term.

"People involved with the Premier League understood what I was trying to do, because they are global," he added.

"It is a sad day that most of the people who make the decisions are amateurs and do not have this understanding.

"They are local, not global. Premier League decisions should be made by the Premier League Council."