Allardyce backs Palace's Townsend for England recall

Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend should be considered for an England recall, according to club manager Sam Allardyce.

The former Newcastle United man initially struggled after moving to Palace in 2016, dropping out of the England reckoning, but he has regained form in recent weeks, scoring in wins over West Brom and Arsenal to help drag his side clear of Premier League relegation danger.

And Allardyce, who was himself England boss for a short spell, believes current Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate is likely to have observed Townsend's fine performances.

"I would have thought [Townsend] would have been flagged up at England on his performances," Allardyce told a pre-match news conference ahead of Palace's clash with Liverpool on Sunday.

"During my time [as England manager], all the English players were monitored on a regular basis.

"Certainly, his performances have hit a consistent high, particularly in the last eight games or so. Long may that continue. If that gets him back in the England team, it is a privilege for this club to have an England player in the squad."

Allardyce attributed Townsend's improvement to an increased freedom in the side since the he replaced Alan Pardew in December.

"We have given him a lot more confidence and a lot more freedom," said Allardyce. "I got told he only wants to play down the right, not down the left, so I said, 'Why?'.

"Why restrict yourself to one position when you can play in two? Because you have got two chances of getting in the team rather than one.

"So, if I want you to play down the left, go and play there like you play down the right."