Allardyce concerned over Hart situation

Sam Allardyce admits Joe Hart's lack of action at Manchester City is a concern ahead of England's World Cup qualifying campaign kicking off against Slovakia.

Hart has yet to feature for City under Pep Guardiola as the Spaniard looks to Willy Caballero in the first team, the Argentine's quality with his feet thought to have put him at the top of the pecking order - while Barcelona's Claudio Bravo is reportedly set for City to push Hart further down.

Speculation has suggested the 29-year-old could leave City before the transfer deadline in search of first-team football, with Everton and Sevilla two clubs linked with a move.

Allardyce, who is preparing to name his first England squad since replacing Roy Hodgson, says Hart's lack of first team football is a concern, but insisted the goalkeeper will be part of the squad to face Slovakia.

"I think that the problem for any player you want to select for England, not just in isolation, is that it'll be a concern if that player doesn't play for his team," he told Sky Sports News.

"You have to have doubts about that, but before I meet up with Joe I don't know where he lies in that process at the moment.

"When we pick the first squad and they meet up here there will be some lads who don't play on a regular basis.

"In the end, we select the players in the best form, [that] are fit and playing [but] can we get in the England squad ones who play every week? Probably not now.

"In terms of picking Joe, he will be in the squad definitely. What do we do? I don't know that until I speak to Joe, and that will be the same with most players until they arrive."