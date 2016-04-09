Allardyce: Don't count on Sunderland for Leicester upset

Title hopefuls Tottenham and Arsenal should not count on Sunderland to cause any upsets against Leicester City, according to manager Sam Allardyce.

Leicester lead the way in the Premier League standings with a seven-point advantage over Tottenham with six games to play in their seasons.

While the Sunderland boss said it has been a crazy season, he admits cannot see his side upsetting the Premier League leaders.

"They've got [Jamie] Vardy and [Riyad] Mahrez, two of the top scorers in the Premier League, they've got clean sheets running through the team," Allardyce said.

"It's a hugely drilled, well organised, highly confident side to play against. So yeah, it would be a surprise to beat them."

Sunderland are four points away from safety and need the three points, but despite leading the side to a shock win at Old Trafford against Manchester United, Allardyce is not holding his breath.

"So many teams have done so much more while others have done so much less that we are now expecting the unexpected," he said.

"I hope it's the truth for us. No one expected us to beat Manchester United but we did.

"I would have hoped we would have kicked on with two or three wins from that and we've had the opportunities only to fail miserably.

"But if we can maintain the performance level we showed against West Brom last week, we have a chance."