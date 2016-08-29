Allardyce hails 'outstanding' Antonio

England manager Sam Allardyce praised Michail Antonio for his "outstanding form" after calling the West Ham man up to the national team.

Antonio is the only uncapped player in the England squad for the World Cup qualifier against Slovakia on Sunday.

The 26-year-old has scored two goals in three Premier League games this season, continuing his form after a fine 2015-16 campaign.

Allardyce, whose squad was his first, said he was simply unable to ignore Antonio's performances.

"I think he's in outstanding form," he told the FA's website.

"This is another lad with a great journey - it's a fantastic journey that he's been on, from non-league to now an international call-up.

"He scored nine goals in his first season and he's a terrific athlete, a good crosser and a goal-scorer.

"I'm looking forward to him coming, and looking forward to meeting everybody.

"Hopefully we will have a good few days' preparation and get to know each other on the basis of trying to go and win in Slovakia."

Antonio was playing in the Isthmian League in 2008-09 before slowly working his way up divisions and signing with West Ham from Nottingham Forest last year.