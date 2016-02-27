Allardyce laments wasteful Sunderland after West Ham loss

Sunderland manager Sam Allardyce rued a story of missed chances in his team's 1-0 defeat at West Ham.

Granted a mixed reception on his return to Upton Park on Saturday, Allardyce watched Michail Antonio give the home team a 30th-minute lead but Sunderland were dominant for long stretches of the second half.

Another West Ham old-boy, Jermain Defoe shot wastefully wide shortly after the restart and substitute Jack Rodwell lacked the composure to capitalise on a pair of well-timed runs from midfield as the clock ticked down.

As a result, Sunderland missed out on a point that would have lifted them out of the relegation zone for at least a few hours - the least their boss felt their efforts deserved.

"The bottom line is we haven’t scored at least two goals after 14 opportunities created," Allardyce told BT Sport.

"In the second half there were at least three or four really good ones. Not converting chances is costly when you're away from home. It’s a victory lost on chances created.

"Getting back in the game and getting the draw was at least what we deserved.

"Now we face no points whatsoever and another game slips by. It makes such a difference. I can't knock the players though.

"They dealt with terrible conditions, not just the wind but the pitch. The pitch was never this bad in the four years I was here."

Sunderland are 19th with 23 points from 27 matches and Allardyce added: "We've got to get results. We are in a position now where we have to catch up points per game otherwise we have no chance otherwise.

"It's a sickener for us today, it really is. When you've seen what we've produced second half it's very difficult for us all to take.

"We played this well against Manchester City and did it again today. We've got to get over this trait of performing but not winning.

"It's a big blow for us. Credit to the players. West Ham have got a great home record and we really tested them.

"Hopefully we keep playing this well and start converting these chances into victories."