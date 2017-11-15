Allardyce no longer interested in Everton job after slow progress

Sam Allardyce says he is no longer interested in the vacant Everton job as he did not feel wanted when a firm offer took time to materialise.

The former England manager has been out of work since quitting Crystal Palace at the end of last season, but he has been widely linked with the role at Goodison Park, where David Unsworth has been in interim charge since Ronald Koeman was sacked last month.

However, it now appears unlikely that Everton will appoint Allardyce as he has decided to withdraw his name from consideration due to the club's hesitation in negotiations.

"[An offer] never materialised as I thought it would unfortunately," Allardyce told talkSPORT. "For me, such a long time without a decision, I had to make a decision myself.

"The decision is that it is probably better it wasn't me. It is a fabulous football club. It would have been a fabulous job, but it just didn't feel right.

"I think when you're sat in my position you want people to be decisive and feel like they want you. I didn't quite get that feeling overall. They were hesitating that I was the man."

Everton are 15th in the Premier League table, two points clear of the bottom three, after dramatically beating Watford 3-2 in their last fixture.

They face Allardyce's former club Palace on Saturday.