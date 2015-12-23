Allardyce open to Lens exit

Sunderland manager Sam Allardyce would consider allowing Jeremain Lens to leave the Stadium of Light in January if the player can identify a club to buy him.

The Netherlands international only arrived in the Premier League in July but has failed to make the impact the Sunderland hierarchy were hoping for.

Lens has scored twice in his 12 league appearances for Sunderland, and his work rate was questioned by manager Sam Allardyce after a spell out of the side.

After reportedly refusing to warm down following Sunderland's defeat to Watford on December 12, Lens was left out of Allardyce's squad against Chelsea, leading to the player hinting at an exit when the transfer window opens.

"He [Lens] is back in the squad, trained with the team today," said Allardyce. "He has been through our disciplinary process, it's finished with and on we move.

"If he comes to me and tells me what club are going to buy him then we'll probably look at it and maybe come to a mutual agreement."