Allardyce reveals Parish call after De Boer sacking

Sam Allardyce has no interest in returning to Crystal Palace to replace the sacked Frank de Boer.

De Boer was shown the door by Palace on Monday, having lost each of his four games in charge, with Palace failing to score.

The Dutchman spent 77 days at Selhurst Park after replacing Allardyce, who kept the Eagles in the top flight last term after taking over with the club under threat of the drop.

Former England manager Allardyce revealed that Palace chairman Steve Parish had made contact after De Boer's departure.

"Just to make it clear for everybody and to stop the speculation, I spoke to Steve just before I got here and said that, for me, I wouldn't be ready to come back," he told Sky Sports.

CPFC have parted company with Frank de Boer.Statement: September 11, 2017

"I've made a decision and I wouldn't feel comfortable taking any position as a football manager as I'm enjoying my life at the moment, watching everyone else [dealing] with the pressures of the Premier League.

"There's certainly huge pressure - more than ever in the Premier League - as we can see by Frank losing his job."

Pushed on whether he had been offered the job, Allardyce replied: "No, he didn't offer me the job, he just said, 'What are your thoughts?'

"It's a clever question. Not 'will you come and take this job' - no, [he said,] 'what are you thinking?'

"I told him what I was thinking: that at this moment in time, if I was offered the job, I wouldn't want to go back in."

0 - Frank de Boer is the first permanent manager in history to not see his team score a single goal during his reign. Glum. September 11, 2017

Roy Hodgson has widely been tipped as De Boer's most likely successor at Palace - his last role being the England job, before leaving after Euro 2016, leading to Allardyce's appointment.