Allardyce wants 'Rooney Rule' for British managers

Sunderland boss Sam Allardyce believes the lack of British managers getting top jobs means the country should consider introducing a version of 'The Rooney Rule'.

The system - named after Pittsburgh Steelers owner Dan Rooney - has achieved success in the NFL, ensuring at least one black or ethnic minority candidate gets an interview for every vacant head coaching position.

Allardyce feels the problem has become so bad in the Premier League and Championship that such a rule should now be considered for qualified coaches from the United Kingdom.

"The problem for me is we are denying British coaches positions in all divisions now, particularly in the top division and the Championship," he said.

"We need to do something about that. As a country, as the FA, as the Premier League, we need to protect the position of our own highly qualified coaches who are not even getting an interview now.

"What we could do is make sure that a British coach is interviewed for every position, a bit like the Rooney Rule.

"It would be a fantastic idea because there are so many coaches out there who are highly qualified, have spent a huge amount of money qualifying and have a great amount of experience and are not even getting the opportunity to do the job in their own country as they should be."