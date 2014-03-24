Allardyce: West Ham back in danger

Having taken maximum points from four Premier League clashes in February, West Ham have lost three on the bounce in March.

A 2-0 reverse against Manchester United on Saturday leaves the side 14th in the table, six points clear of the bottom three, with Allardyce eager for his players to rediscover their form against Hull City and Sunderland before the month is out.

While Hull look all but safe from the drop, Gus Poyet's Sunderland are three points off safety in the bottom three and Allardyce wants a response to recent results, starting on Wednesday when Steve Bruce's side travel to Upton Park.

"We've put ourselves in a little bit of danger again, there's no doubt about that," the West Ham manager told the club's official website.

"In the two games we've got coming up we've got to make sure we perform like we did when we hit our good spell when we won four games on the trot."

Allardyce also highlighted Andy Carroll as a potential factor in helping West Ham get back to winning ways, with the England international striker having only found the net once in the league this season due to injury problems.

If Carroll can remain fit, Allardyce feels he can prove an asset in the club's quest to stay in the top flight.

"In the games coming up he'll (Carroll) be very important for us," he added.

"The longer he carries on playing the better he's going to get. He'll get better as he gets sharper and we hope he stays fit.

"He laid two on for Kevin (Nolan) against Swansea (in a 2-0 win), he scored a goal against Stoke but didn't get the chance to score (against United). If we provide the service he'll get the goals."