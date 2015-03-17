Alleged racial abuse mars Reading victory
Monday was supposed to be a time of celebration but Reading's FA Cup semi-final berth has been marred by allegations of racism, with Garath McCleary claiming he was abused.
Reading advanced to the final four of the FA Cup for the first time in 88 years courtesy of a 3-0 victory over Bradford City in their sixth round replay.
The triumph, however, has been overshadowed after McCleary, who scored Reading's second goal, made a complaint to the assistant referee late in the first half on Monday.
Reading released a statement following the match, revealing a fan had been arrested.
"An incident was reported to the match officials just before half-time, who in turn told Reading staff. A man was then arrested and ejected during the half-time interval," the statement read.
