Alleged racial abuse mars Reading victory

Reading advanced to the final four of the FA Cup for the first time in 88 years courtesy of a 3-0 victory over Bradford City in their sixth round replay.

The triumph, however, has been overshadowed after McCleary, who scored Reading's second goal, made a complaint to the assistant referee late in the first half on Monday.

Reading released a statement following the match, revealing a fan had been arrested.

"An incident was reported to the match officials just before half-time, who in turn told Reading staff. A man was then arrested and ejected during the half-time interval," the statement read.