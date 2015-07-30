Allegri critical of Morata's attitude

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri hit out at striker Alvaro Morata, who was criticised for his bad attitude during Wednesday's friendly in Poland.

Half-time substitute Morata was hauled off in the 71st minute as Italian champions Juve edged Lechia Gdansk 2-1 thanks to Mario Mandzukic's last-gasp winner in the pre-season fixture.

Morata stormed straight down the tunnel following his withdrawal at PGE Arena Gdansk and Allegri was left angered by the Spain international's actions.

"It wasn't Morata's day and I didn't like his attitude," Allegri said afterwards.

"Regardless of technical errors, what really did not go well today was his attitude. When something didn't work for him, he just stopped.

"That is why I asked him to get off the pitch. He made me angry on the pitch, but then he was good as he went off to train by himself.

"There's a bad atmosphere at Juve, as everyone says we are the favourites, but that is not the case. This year will be even more difficult.

"Before this atmosphere contaminates us, we have to stop it right from now."