Allegri dismisses importance of first-place finish

Massimiliano Allegri dismissed claims that Juventus are in a strong position to progress into the later rounds of the Champions League simply because a 2-0 victory over Dinamo Zagreb confirmed top spot in Group H.

Second-half goals from Gonzalo Higuain - his first in 418 minutes of action - and Daniele Rugani sealed the victory and Juventus' progression to the last 16 as group winners.

But Allegri claimed that fate alone determines whether that gives his side an advantage in Monday's draw for the knockout stages.

"It all depends on the ball that gets pulled out from the pot. In any case, sooner or later we’re going to have to face them all," he told Mediaset Premium.

Juventus struggled for rhythm in the first half, before a tactical switch allowed them to take control of the game against Dinamo, who finish the group stage pointless.

"I changed system because we needed an extra man in the middle of the park, as we were a little slow.

"The second half was a little better and Dinamo opened up after the first goal, then dropped off physically and it became easier for us.

"This season we hadn’t yet won a Champions League game on home turf, so this result is certainly positive.

"The diamond midfield allows us to have more players in the middle, but the first-half system was also one that allowed us to win 12 games in Serie A. It’s all about giving the opponent few reference points."