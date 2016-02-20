Allegri: Draw changes nothing for Juventus

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri stressed the Serie A season is still long after Friday's scoreless draw against Bologna.

The Scudetto holders went top of the table for the first time in 2015-16 last week following their win over Napoli, but their title rivals could leapfrog them again if they beat AC Milan on Monday.

Allegri saw no reason to panic after Juve' 15-game winning streak came to an end and is keen to shift his focus to Tuesday's Champions League encounter with Bayern Munich.

"This draw doesn't change much as far as our season is concerned nor does it detract from what we have achieved so far this term. There's still a long away to go in the league and from now on there will be no easy matches," Allegri said at a news conference.

"It was a tough game and unsurprisingly Bologna pressed high up the field, worked hard and played like a team in very good form.

"We would have liked to have won tonight to go four clear of Napoli but we're coming off the back of a mentally draining 15-match winning streak.

"We started the game well with the chance that fell to [Patrice] Evra and even could have nicked it at the end, but it just wasn't to be.

"If we did not have such good defenders, we probably would have conceded a goal. Games like this can swing on a single moment of quality which was unfortunately lacking for us tonight. Now it's time to think about Bayern."