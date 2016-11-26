Allegri eyes crucial Serie A period for Juve

Massimiliano Allegri believes Juventus are approaching a crucial point in the season as they turn their attentions back to Serie A this weekend.

The Italian champions were in Champions League action in midweek, beating Sevilla 3-1 to progress to the knock-out stages.

Now, though, with only one European game remaining in 2016, Serie A leaders Juve can concentrate on league action before they close the year in the SuperCoppa Italiana final against AC Milan.

"Seven points seems like a huge gap to second place [and Roma], but it isn't," Allegri told a pre-match news conference ahead of Sunday's trip to Genoa. "It's imperative that we keep our focus.

"The [Champions League] game against Dinamo Zagreb aside, the next month or so is all about Serie A where we have some big games coming up.

"We're approaching a crucial juncture of the season. Now is the time to put our foot down on the accelerator."

Mario Lemina will be missing on Sunday for the clash with Genoa, who are 12th in the table, but Claudio Marchisio and Gonzalo Higuain could both start.