Allegri hails Buffon as best goalkeeper ever after win over Empoli

Massimiliano Allegri voiced his admiration of Gianluigi Buffon in the wake of Juventus' 3-1 Serie A win over Empoli on Sunday.

The veteran goalkeeper, who turns 38 in January, was called into action a number of times after the break as Empoli chased an equaliser at 2-1 down and Allegri was quick to acknowledge Buffon's role in Juve's victory.

"I'm lucky enough to coach Buffon. He's the best goalkeeper of all time," said Allegri after watching his side collect back-to-back league wins for the first time this season.

"It was a difficult game. We once again conceded from their first shot on goal, then showed a decent reaction. We reacted well to falling behind, keeping our cool and looking to get back into the encounter.

"There are times when things don't go your way. All we can do is keep working and trying to climb the league.

"We'll take the three points, focus on the positives and enjoy a decent international break."

Juventus, who sealed victory over Empoli courtesy of goals from Patrice Evra, Mario Mandzukic and Paulo Dybala, have collected 18 points from 12 games and are trailing leaders Inter by nine points following this weekend's results.