Allegri hopes Chiellini injury is not serious

Massimiliano Allegri is hopeful Giorgio Chiellini's latest injury is not serious after the centre-back limped out of Juventus' 1-0 home win against Empoli on Saturday.

Juve stretched their lead at the top of Serie A to six points thanks to the victory, with nearest contenders Napoli travelling to Udinese on Sunday.

Mario Mandzukic scored the only goal of the game for Juve shortly before half-time, securing a 20th win in 21 league matches, but the injury to Chiellini threatened to overshadow the result.

"Chiellini was fine beforehand and we'll evaluate this latest development, but hope it's nothing serious," Allegri told Mediaset Premium, adding that Chiellini's replacement Daniele Rugani impressed against his former club.

"He did well, like the others, but young players must be given the time to gain experience without pressure," Allegri said.

"Winning games is absolutely not easy and it becomes even tougher towards the end of the season, especially as Empoli are a side that play good football.

"At this stage of the season the results count for even more and I have to compliment the lads, because winning 20 out of the last 21 rounds is no mean feat.

"The first half was a little more disorganised, but we did better after the break. We need that mental strength that the lads showed this evening.

"Napoli are right there and if they don't slip up then we have to maintain this average to stay on top. We must try to win the fifth consecutive Scudetto and then we've also got the Coppa Italia final with Milan."

Allegri claimed he will sign a new contract to commit his future to Juventus soon, but insisted there is no rush.

"When we have a free afternoon I'll meet with the club and talk," Allegri said.

"I have another year left on my contract anyway, they are happy and so am I.

"When we meet up, we'll sign the paperwork."