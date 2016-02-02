Allegri ignoring Sarri mind games

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri says Napoli counterpart Maurizio Sarri should focus on his own affairs as the teams jostle for position at the top of Serie A.

A run of 12 victories in succession has seen Juve roar back into Scudetto contention after a shaky start to the season, and another triumph at home to Genoa on Wednesday will equal their club-record winning sequence.

Napoli are two points clear of Juve at the top of the table and the teams are set for a potentially crucial showdown on February 13.

Sarri has claimed Juve remain a work in progress and, while Allegri was glowing in his praise for the league leaders, he warned Sarri not to become distracted.

"Currently, we have five points less than we did at the same time last season," Allegri told a news conference. "It has to be said though that Napoli are doing extraordinary things.

"There are now only two games to go before we play them but I still believe that it will be the last six games that will be crucial to deciding the Scudetto.

"I also heard about Sarri saying that we are still not a complete team but all I have to say is that he should be happy with what his own team are doing.

"You shouldn't look at someone else's affairs but I respect everyone's views regardless."

Allegri will be taking nothing for granted when Genoa visit the Juventus Stadium on Wednesday.

"Individually, they have some very good players," he said. "They have [Leonardo] Pavoletti, among others, who is playing very well this season.

"Whenever you come up against a team coached by [Gian Piero] Gasperini, it is always going to be difficult but as always, we will be going out with the intention of winning."