Allegri: Juve must forget midweek demolition

Juventus should not expect to steamroll Verona for a second time in three days when they meet in Serie A on Sunday, Massimiliano Allegri has warned.

Italian champions Juve demolished Alberto Mandorlini's side 6-1 in the Coppa Italia on Thursday, but coach Allegri expects a totally different game this weekend.

"Don't kid yourselves that Verona will play the same way - they'll be much more careful and won't allow us many chances," Allegri said at his pre-match media briefing on Saturday.

"We cannot think this is going to be an easy game, especially considering how important it is in the overall big picture.

"In the second half of the season we must make as few mistakes as possible, because there's less and less time to make up lost ground.

"We are three points in front of Roma, but it's not enough. From now to the end, if we're going to win the Scudetto, then we need a lot of victories.

"We also have to hope Roma drop points at Palermo, but whatever happens I remain convinced the title will be decided in the final rounds."

Allegri made eight changes for the midweek win and intends to bring back his regular first-teamers for the league match, but Arturo Vidal (fever) and Angelo Ogbonna (ankle) are doubts.

He added: "We'll bring back a few players who didn't play on Thursday. I've got options on the bench as well.

"Vidal's a lot better. He'll be discharged from hospital today and perhaps we'll see him out training.

"It’s unlikely he'll be available tomorrow, but he wants to make himself available, even if he's on antibiotics. We'll sit down with the doctors and medical staff and discuss his condition today.

"Ogbonna's ankle was badly twisted, we'll see today if he'll be fit."