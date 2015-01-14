Allegri: Juve targeting January signings

The Serie A champions lead the Italian top flight by three points from Roma and are still hold out hopes of success in the Coppa Italia and the UEFA Champions League during Allegri's first season.

Close-season signings such as Patrice Evra and Alvaro Morata have played their part in ensuring the transition from Antonio Conte to Allegri has been relatively smooth, and the former Milan coach is seeking to further strengthen on an ongoing basis.

Allegri confirmed at a news conference on Wednesday: "The club is working to try and recruit players of use.

"We won't bring in bodies just for the sake of it. We have a competitive squad.

"Having everyone available is crucial for freshening things up."

Juve begin their Coppa Italia challenge on Thursday at home against Hellas Verona on Thursday, with Allegri confirming he will make a number of changes for the last-16 tie.

Having beaten Napoli in Serie A on Sunday, the likes of Andrea Pirlo and Carlos Tevez will both be rested for the midweek game.

"We'll be playing in front of a full house, so I don't think motivation will be an issue," he added.

"The Coppa Italia is a target of ours. We want to get through this round and go all the way. [Marco] Storari will be in the starting line-up for Verona. I'll decide on [Federico] Mattiello but two will be rested: Pirlo and Tevez.

"[Andrea] Barzagli worked with the team [on Wednesday] and participated in the practice match. We hope to have him back soon."