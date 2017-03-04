Allegri: My Juve future is of little interest

Massimiliano Allegri has again refused to comment on his Juventus future, insisting the fortunes of the Serie A side are of more interest.

With rumours of a switch to Arsenal at the end of the current campaign persisting, the Juve coach was asked of his plans for next season once more in a pre-match news conference ahead of his side's trip to Udinese.

However, Allegri would not discuss the speculation as he focuses on securing a third Serie A title of his tenure.

"Right now, at this moment, we are focused on what happens this season and so to talk about what I'm going to do is of little interest to anyone," he said.

"The Juventus fans are interested in what the team does and what the team can win. There is a complete harmony with the club and now we just have to stay focused on our targets.

"Last year, I met the president and told him I would stay, that when the moment comes I will talk to the club and we'll decide.

"I have a contract until 2018, but now we have to focus on this very important period of the season, concentrating on Serie A, the Champions League and Coppa Italia without thinking of what will happen next year.

"Right now, nobody is interested in what my future holds. The important thing is to be aware we can go all the way in all three competitions.

"I haven't even thought about planning my future, let alone motivation for next year. The most important thing is to focus on the game with Udinese."

Although Juve are encountering a busy period - with Champions League and Coppa Italia second legs against Porto and Napoli, respectively, to come - Allegri is adamant he will not rest players for league fixtures such as this one.

"I will field my best possible line-up, taking into account that we have had quite a few games in quick succession," he added. "We've had four days to rest [since beating Napoli 3-1] and there will be some players returning."

Medhi Benatia and Claudio Marchisio will be available for the champions, who are currently seven points clear of second-placed Roma with 12 games of the league season remaining.