Allegri not worried about Chiellini injury

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri believes Giorgio Chiellini's injury is nothing serious after the defender was hurt against Atalanta on Wednesday.

Chiellini came off in the first half of Juve's shock 3-0 defeat in the Coppa Italia with a suspected calf injury.

Martin Caceres has returned to the Serie A leaders this month, while Medhi Benatia departed, while they are also linked with Parma defender Bruno Alves.

But Allegri feels Chiellini's calf injury is not a major concern, adding Caceres would be available if the 34-year-old was sidelined.

"Let's see," he told JTV.

"He has a discomfort on the outer calf. It should not be anything to worry about, otherwise there will be Caceres."

Juventus look to bounce back when they host Parma in Serie A action on Saturday.