Allegri only thinking about Chievo

Allegri's side have only won one league game in the last five matches and find themselves 11th in Serie A, 19 points behind leaders Roma after only 11 matches.

Media reports this week have revolved around an alleged boardroom struggle between owner Silvio Berlusconi and vice president Adriano Galliani, but head coach Allegri is adamant his squad are only focused on Sunday's encounter with Chievo.

"The team and I are concentrated exclusively on the field and the tactics. We are thinking about (Sunday's) game and getting a positive result," he said ahead of the trip Verona.

"We are behind in the table and cannot fix everything straight away.

"Right now I won't look to the Europa League places, nor the Champions League spots.

"We need to get back to winning ways, so the closest objective is to get through the Champions League group phase.

"Did we spend our money unwisely? I won't comment. We have a good squad and had many injuries.

"It's not an alibi, but it's easier for a coach if he has the entire team at his disposal."