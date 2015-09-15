Allegri pays tribute to brilliant Buffon as Juventus get back to winning ways

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri praised veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon for his display in the 2-1 Champions League Group D win at Manchester City.

Last season's finalists headed into the match with a solitary point to their name in Serie A this season and Buffon was called upon in the second minute to sharply deny England winger Raheem Sterling.

The Italy international was beaten by Giorgio Chiellini's 57th-minute own goal, but crucially stood firm to keep brilliantly keep out David Silva and thwart Wilfried Bony as City sought to press home their advantage.

Juventus forward duo Mario Mandzukic and Alvaro Morata cashed in on their captain's heroics with well-taken goals inside the final 20 minutes to secure a stirring triumph.

"In the second half we were better especially up front, this is a result that my players deserve," Allegri told Mediaset Premium.

"We allowed City very little and the goal came from an incident when we shouldn't have given the ball away.

"We could have conceded the second goal but Buffon was extraordinary.

Allegri is hopeful that victory over City – who had won their previous five games this season without conceding a goal – can kickstart the spluttering early passages of their Serie A defence.



"This victory will boost our morale, also for the league," he added.

"You must be good when you attack but you must also be balanced when you defend if you want to win the game."